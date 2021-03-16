Recently, and as part of the celebration of Shingeki no Kyojin, a statue of Levi ackerman in Japan. Made of bronze, it is located in a station in the city of Hita, where it was installed a few days ago.

Hajime isayama, the creator behind the manga, commented that this courageous captain is the most popular character in his work. We do not believe that anyone doubts it, and it is very well developed.

Captain Levi highly respected by fans

He is clearly the best member of the Exploration Corps. Cold and calculating, he is a ‘killing machine’. Not only Titans have fallen under the edge of their blades, but also one or another human being.

He is an expert in the use of Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment. When the occasion presents itself, it does not disdain to use firearms. In that sense he is as deadly as anyone, and he proved it quite well in the Season 3 from the anime.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s Levi already has his own statue in the real world

One of the things that is admired Levi in Shingeki no Kyojin is that he is a very professional soldier. He has a foolproof loyalty, and very strong principles. Don’t care what Eren jeager be the protagonist.

He is capable of kicking him, just to show him that he is the boss and nothing else. Nor does it matter to Levi how big is the enemy. The Titan Beast He fell to his knees before him and he will never be able to forget him.

Will he survive the end of Shingeki no Kyojin?

For his exploits, many hope he will survive the series’ battles, but it looks tricky. In the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to see a good cosplay of this character. It is a contribution from cosplayer Chinese @migo_mii.

As you can see, he managed to retain his appearance as best as possible. The uniform of the Exploration Corps It is the same, from the green cape to the boots. The Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment.

However, it is not that Levi be unarmed in this cosplay of Shingeki no Kyojin. He carries a weapon like the ones currently used in the series. The hair and makeup work is pretty good.

East cosplayer no doubt he knew very well how to recreate this character. Maybe a slightly harsher gesture would help her performance, but she’s pretty good. It is evident that @migo_mii took into account all the details.

Sources[1][2].



