Shingeki no Kyojin He showed us a different version of his characters in the last season, and if one of them stood out for his transformation, it was Pieck.

This Eldian woman spent two months turned into a Titan, and by walking for so long on all fours she lost the habit of walking normally.

Her scruffy appearance served as inspiration for a curious cosplay where we can see Pieck relaxing on a normal day within Shingeki no Kyojin.

Pieck managed to survive the attack of Eren and the recon squad, so he still has a lot to show us in the anime.

The cosplayer Efezia decided to use her talent to transform into this warrior eldiana of Shingeki no Kyojin, whom he depicted taking a moment of relaxation.

To portray this character, she used very similar clothes, and she also ruffled her hair to obtain that somewhat neglected appearance that characterizes her.

A moment of relaxation never goes wrong.

The crutch could not be missing.

As you can see, Efezia analyzed all aspects of the appearance of Pieck in Shingeki no Kyojin to give you a look more credible and similar, so it suited him quite well.

Surely the cosplayer He did not go two months without bathing or walking on all fours to get into character, although this was not necessary.

The last season of Shingeki no Kyojin still has a lot to show us, and rest assured that Pieck He will reappear to do his thing as the freighter titan.

If you want to keep track of the cosplayer Efezia, you can do it through their social networks, where it has a wide gallery of outfits inspired by various anime works.

Shingeki no Kyojin is still broadcast, and surely the next chapter will also send us away Gaby, as is customary.

