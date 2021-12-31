The season finale of Shingeki no Kyojin starts airing in January 2021. And, there are some fans who are speculating that the ending of the anime could be different from the manga because is there a multiverse that connects? We are going to tell you some details of this work that you may not have noticed.

The first important detail they shared in the Reddit from Shingeki no Kyojin is that there is a manga panel that cannot be left aside from this multiverse theory: Mikasa ‘Goth’ Y ‘Nerd’ Armin (from Attack on School Castes) appear in chapter 120 of the manga during memories of the past of Eren.

In the upper left box of the past of Eren we can see these two characters in one of the memories. Do you think they are not these characters? If you look at the hairstyle of my house and the glasses of Armin They are very similar to the spin-off characters from the franchise.

(Left) Upper left box of vol. 21, (right) Mikasa Goth and Nerd Armin from Attack on School Gates

In case they don’t know Attack on School Castes is an alternate universe where the characters of Shingeki no Kyojin they live a simple and peaceful life and attend high school. His first appearance was in the trailers that are published at the end of each volume, beginning with Volume 21 of the manga.

If these are the ‘past memories of Eren‘, this would imply that our protagonist has lived in this past.

The alternate universe of Shingeki no Kyojin

Although in general Attack on School Castes is a story full of comedy, there are some interesting and important points: In this series, Eren is a ‘nobody’ who befriends Mikasa and Armin after protecting them from attack.

But, everything changes when in one of the paintings of this spin-off from Shingeki no Kyojin, this protagonist wants to become a ‘threat to all humanity’ because he’s tired of a life where ‘nothing happens’The most exciting thing has been a dream where he fought some zombies that woke him up crying. This message is very similar to the one external Eren in the main saga.

Now, is this universe really canon in the main series? Own Hajime isayama, author of Shingeki no Kyojin, have an answer about it:

Reporter: What is your favorite alternate universe?

Isayama: Definitely High School Caste AU. Although there are only two pages in each volume, I spend approximately five pages of time and energy completing them.

Journalist: What is the appeal of that alternate universe?

Isayama: If possible, I want to draw something that is linked to the original manga universe. This is how I am approaching it now.

The union of this multiverse

The interview in which he commented that Hajime isayama was held on July 20, 2019 and chapter 120 of Shingeki no Kyojin, where Goth Mikasa and Nerd Armin appeared in the memory snippets past, it was published on August 9, 2019, just a few weeks later. This event potentially opens up the possibility of alternate universes in this franchise.

Returning to the dream of our protagonist, in Chapter 1 of Shingeki no Kyojin, Eren wakes up similarly to Attack on School Castes; having experienced the ‘longest sleep’ and also crying, albeit for different reasons.

(Left) Original Universe of SNK and (Right) Attack on School Castes

The memory fragment of Goth Mikasa and Nerd Armin it was in the past. This means that Eren lived first in the alternate universe of Attack on School Castes. In that universe, he was tired of his boring life and wanted ‘something to happen’. He wanted to destroy humanity. That was his dream.

There he made a deal with Ymir (in this world she is a goddess that only he can see) for this to come true. Everything we’ve seen since the moment Eren woke up in Chapter 1 of the main manga of Shingeki no Kyojin It is the result of the fulfillment of your wish. In fact, at the beginning of that saga, he expressed the same boredom and desire for something to happen.

Eren kisses the hand of History.

His wish was fulfilled and the Titans manifested. Mankind was being destroyed, just as he wished Eren in the Universe of Attack on School Castes. But, the protagonist we meet in the main saga does not know that and believes that he is fighting against titans, saving humanity, until he kisses the hand of History and awakens its unknown past.

We still don’t know everything he saw Eren at that moment. However, we can theorize that he saw that all this destruction was his wish all along in a past alternate universe.

‘Saving me has caused this to happen to all people… it’s all because I wanted to destroy the world…’

Since he kissed the hand of History in Shingeki no Kyojin, Eren he knows this is all his fault. That is why his attitude and behavior changes drastically from that time on. So he tries to push his friends away. This regret and shame is foreshadowed in the panel of Attack on Castes, where Eren dice (quite bleak) ‘It’s all because I wanted to destroy the world.’

Another universe in Shingeki no Kyojin is possible

The concept of the characters that Shingeki no Kyojin as we know it happens in an alternate universe has been mentioned repeatedly. For example, in this panel we see how the master of the armed forces of Marley talk about other possible worlds, ‘if only those kids could have lived a normal life’. In this case, both their clothes and their expressions are slightly different from those seen on the timeline that we know.

That is not the only mention, during the ending of the third season of Shingeki no Kyojin we see a scene with small children from Tybur in the future. However, given the current fashion trends seen in the mainstream, these uniforms look too modern. So could this foreshadow the children Tybur in the alternate universe (which we know is set in the 21st century).

If we pay attention to this theory of the multiverse, we would currently have two endings in the main universe of Shingeki no Kyojin: The first of them would be where Eren jaeger is killed by Mikasa Ackerman and she manages to establish a family with Jean kirstein until they reach their old age.

Following this event, the humanitarian crisis in this universe would continue to devastate the world once again.

In the second ending of Shingeki no Kyojin, the story continues in Attack on School Castes where the devastation of the world happened long ago and Eren jaeger he is just another student. Although, it seems that our protagonist is finally happy to be able to live in peace with his friends.

Whether or not this interesting theory about the multiverses opens the possibility that the end of the anime may be a little different from these two already known. What would you like to be different this time?

