A few months ago the story of Shingeki no Kyojin in the manga. After almost 12 years of success, the saga of Eren reached its conclusion, although it was not to the liking of all its fans. However, his popular anime has yet to adapt the last parts of the creation of Hajime isayama.

It won’t be long until the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin I also finished, because according to the study MAPPA, the last part of it will arrive during the first months of 2022. As part of their preparation to say goodbye, some fans have decided to pay tributes to the beloved series and one of them seemed worth sharing.

A Shingeki no Kyojin fan brought Mikasa to life with her cosplay

With Eren yeager, Mikasa Ackerman is one of the most important characters of Shingeki no Kyojin. At the same time she is one of the most beloved of her fandom and one of the most proficient soldiers of the Survey Corps. Not for nothing is his role so important, especially towards the end of the series.

By having these characteristics it is not uncommon for fans of Shingeki no Kyojin choose her as a favorite character for your cosplays. As was the case with the user of instagram, opheia_art, who decided to bring to life the look she wears my house in the last season of the anime. Here we leave them.

Apparently the cosplayer is very fanatic of the work of Hajime isayama, since in a previous post it had already been characterized as Hange Zöe. Both cosplays are very well done, although the artist mentions that she likes the one of Hange. However, he also mentioned that he is happy to play such amazing characters.

Out of your love for Shingeki no Kyojin, Opheia seems to be a follower of the characters of DC Comics. Your feed is full of cosplays from Catwoman, Harley quinn and Wonder woman which also show a lot of quality. Hopefully the final season of the anime will give him more inspiration so that we can continue to enjoy his work.

For more anime news, we recommend:

[Fuente].