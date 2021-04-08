Finally we have the chapter with which he concluded Shingeki no Kyojin. This chapter can be viewed online all over the world.

So, Hajime isayama has been able to bring together a fandom for more than ten years, so fans everywhere have sought to pay tribute to this saga. This is the case of @ ruuna_070.

She decided to pay tribute to my house, one of the most famous heroines of Shingeki no Kyojin in his costume that he wears in the last season of the anime.

Shingeki no kyojin: Mikasa Ackermann ready to fight

Due to their history and battle qualities, many cosplayers They take it as inspiration to show off their talent by bringing it to life.

This is the case of the artist and music @ ruuna_070 that has recreated my house at various times over the years. And, now that we know that she will take on a crucial role in the latest chapter, she has decided to recreate her iconic outfit.

Also, showing his excitement for one of the most anticipated endings in recent years. Some of the responses for her cosplay mentioned how similar she is to the my house from the anime.

Certainly, it is one of the cosplays that most manages to bring out the main character of Shingeki no Kyojin with its emotional characteristics. If you want to support this artist, you can do it through her ko-fi.

We remind you that if you want to read the end of Shingeki no Kyojin, you can do it through Crunchyroll and of Amazon Comixology, so you can enjoy the final version before the rest.

We also recommend:



