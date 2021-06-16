If you’ve ever wondered what a crossover might look like between popular ‘manga and anime’Shingeki no Kyojin‘ Y ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘, they don’t have to imagine anymore. The Twitter user, GojoSatoruEyes shared one of his drawings where he combines both universes.

In the image we can see Maki zenin from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘on what appears to be a battlefield. In one of his hands he carries his sword and in the other he carries nothing more and nothing less than the head of Eren jaeger, the protagonist of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin‘.

Shingeki’s Torch Pass to Jujutsu Kaisen

Recently, the manga of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin‘came to an end after a successful publication of almost 12 years. Now fans are only waiting for the conclusion to be adapted in the last episodes of the anime that will arrive in early 2022.

For its part, the anime of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘It is just beginning and although a second season has not been confirmed, the success of the first could assure us that there will be one. After all, the anime increased interest in the manga on which it is based and grew its profits and has become one of the most popular among fans of Japanese animation.

Perhaps this drawing was done as a kind of metaphor. Now that the story of Eren came to an end, it will be up to ‘Jujutsu‘fill that void that leaves us’Shingeki no Kyojin‘. Something like ‘make way for the new king has arrived’, an idea that is not so far-fetched considering that ‘Jujutsu’ has already surpassed ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ in sales.

Do you think that ‘Jujutsu‘will he become one of the new kings of anime?

