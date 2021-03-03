The publisher of the manga Shingeki no Kyojin, written by Hajime isayama, began a crusade with the entire team of Kodansha since December 2020 to investigate and stop copyright violations.

Obviously with this he refers to the leaks of each chapter, as well as the piracy of everything Shingeki no KyojinSince it is so popular, it is a title that is hosted on a large number of illegal sites.

In January of this year he made a upgrade, commenting that they had made great strides in discovering where the leaks (the so-called scans) before the monthly story was published on the Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

Now, he updated the community again with the following tweet:

Thanks to everyone involved, we are making excellent progress in tracking down and identifying illegal posts and leaks ahead of Shingeki no Kyojin premieres.

We continue to search for similar posts, as well as texts and videos on YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok globally.

We hope you enjoy our official products.

The fight against piracy spread to other networks, just before the end of the Shingeki no Kyojin manga.

As you can read, the search for leaks is no longer limited to forums or Twitter, as it has spread to most social networks that use content creators dedicated to manga and anime.

On the comments most users responded positively, noting that they agree and prefer to legally support the manga, due to the amount of effort that is put into the work.

It is also noted that maybe this will be tighter in the coming weeks, as the end of Shingeki no Kyojin is scheduled for this April 9, and it is possible that Kodansha you want to avoid at all costs that it ends up leaking a few days before.

