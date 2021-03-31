Shingeki no Kyojin is the most successful series currently with one of the largest fan bases, but this has brought problems and controversies such as the possible cancellation due to the wave of harassment that there was for the animation studio MAPPA.

However, the director of Shingeki no Kyojin Hajime isayama he had been away from these controversies until now that he decided to make legal decisions to avoid SPOILERS and ILLEGAL LEAKS.

It was through his twitter account that Isayama stated that legal action would be taken against individuals and associations transmitting illegally, regardless of the country in which they are located.

No more Shingeki no Kyojin?

Through your personal account, Isayama He said these kinds of actions will be taken after he delivered the final version of chapter 139 to his editor.

This chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin It will be available from the following April 6, but it will be until June 9 that the final volume will be on sale. At the moment, we do not know if this will also apply to the illegal distribution of the anime.

It is likely that after the receipt of the Latin dubbing for Shingeki no Kyojin via Funimation, both the studio and Isayama could take legal action to prevent piracy of their work in Latin America.

If you want to read this final chapter within hours of its release in Japan, you can do so through Crunchyroll legally in English.

