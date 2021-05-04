Shingeki no Kyojin left many fans disappointed with the end of the manga, and not because it was bad, but because it was not what they expected.

In the anime There are still several chapters to see the outcome, although these will not arrive for several months, so you have time to prepare yourself psychologically.

To warm up the engines, the team in charge of Shingeki no Kyojin released some impressive recruitment posters that you are going to want to have in your collection.

With the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin Concluded, and the next season several months away, fans are still looking for memories of this play, and a company presented one that is worth seeing.

To Miami put up for sale a poster with the legend ‘Urgent recruitment. Dedicate your heart. We need you for the reconnaissance legion. Do you want us to destroy the titans together? There is always a shortage of men. ‘

Although this poster has some spelling errors, its presentation makes it look like a souvenir that the fans of Shingeki no Kyojin they can’t let go.

At the moment we know that this collectible item will be available only in Japan, and if you were wondering, it will be priced at 9680 yen, that is, around 1787 Mexican pesos.

It should be noted that this is a limited item, and as such only a maximum of three will be sold per person.

These posters of Shingeki no Kyojin They will be available from June, but if you know someone in Japan, you can set yours aside.

Fans of the work of Hajime isayama They will have to wait until the end of the year to see the next chapters adapted to the anime, and as far as we know, it will have the same ending that they put in the manga.

What do you think of this collectible item?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



