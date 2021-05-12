It has been a little over a month since the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin came to an end and different conversations about it still arise.

Recently, the author Hajime isayama gave an interview to Kodansha, in which he revealed some questions about the development of the series finale.

Although the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin stayed in a real ‘cliffhanger’, the manga definitively concluded at the beginning of April. However, those who followed this version were not happy with some aspects of the ending, so Isayama explained the most difficult part of the outcome.

We remind you that this article contains SPOILERS about the end of Shingeki no Kyojin, so we recommend that you only continue if you already know what to expect with this.

In the last pages of the manga of Attack on Titan, Armin arlert thanks to Eren jaeger for being a genocide. Or at least that’s what it looks like in the manga. Perhaps the dialogue between the two friends was misinterpreted, but Isayama He acknowledges that that was the hardest part to portray.

Isayama has extra pages ready for the finale of Shingeki no Kyojin

Despite Armin seems to thank Eren for having killed so many people, Isayama assures that that was not the intention. In fact, it does not support this idea of ​​the protagonist at all.

In the interview, according to the translation of the account in Twitter AttackOnFans, Isayama stated that Armin said these words as a way to get closer to Eren, knowing that she would soon have to fight him.

It is precisely for this reason that the author of the work has additional pages ready for the end of the manga. These will be part of volume 34 of the manga and possibly be included in the final adaptation of the anime.

We will have to wait a few more months to enjoy a true conclusion and know if, now, the ending leaves fans of Shingeki no Kyojin.

