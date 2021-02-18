Shingeki no Kyojin Nowadays it is quite a phenomenon, some were caught by the complexity of the story, others by the development of characters, and some were convinced by the excellent animation that its adaptation has had, accompanied by one of the most recognizable soundtracks in all of anime.

That said, the work of Hajime isayama It has many virtues and that is why it is one of the most popular titles among the community today. Now, with the broadcast of the fourth and final season, there are several things that have evolved among fans as well.

One of the characters that has undergone the most changes throughout Shingeki no Kyojin is the main character, Eren jaeger, who thanks to Isayama He went from being an idealistic child with certain insecurities to an adult capable of sacrificing everything to achieve his dream.

With the new look of Eren, which many have labeled as Eren wanderer, its popularity climbed to unsuspected levels, and surely this will surprise the author again just as it did in 2017.

Hajime Isayama’s take on Eren

Back then, Isayama spoke in an interview for the Weekly Shonen Magazine on how the popularity of Eren surprised him:

It’s because Eren is someone who exists because of the story itself, making him feel ‘alive’ is something really complicated. In other words, he is a slave to history. Personally I feel like I didn’t create it with much vitality, so I definitely think its popularity reflects something else, explained.

In a nutshell, Isayama go to Eren like a blank canvas, on his shoulders the history and problems of all humanity weighs, of course he is not a hero, and therefore the author thought that he would not be popular at all.

With all the changes it has undergone, and the genocidal path that it chose to finish the story of the manga, its popularity continues to rise due to the interest that many fans have taken on this character.

And it is that, precisely, Eren reflects the conflicts of humanity represented in the constant struggle between Paradis Y Marley, slavery, segregation and a cycle of violence that is perpetuated.

What Isayama planned it, Eren is the story of Shingeki no Kyojin.

