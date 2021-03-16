This weekend we did not have a new episode of Shingeki no Kyojin due to an earthquake that occurred in the prefecture of Wakayama; that caused the delay of the episode 73 or 4 × 13 as you count.

The interruption left fans with the intrigue of knowing when we could see this chapter, if during the week, or until next Sunday. The latter was officially confirmed yesterday through the anime account in Twitter.

Both episode 73 and episode 74 will be broadcast next Sunday, March 21, so get ready because we will have enough action for a single day with this double chapter for Shingeki no Kyojin.

The official statement reads the following:

[Aviso de emisión de los episodios 73 y 74]

Episode 73, which was interrupted by coverage of yesterday’s earthquake, will be broadcast on NHK General TV from 24:10 on Sunday, March 21.

Episode 74, which is scheduled to air on March 21, will air starting at 12:34 PM on the same day, after episode 73.

We are still adjusting details, so we will continue to report.

Prepare for double trauma next Sunday from SNK

So there you have it, we’ll have to wait another week; Fortunately, a large part of the community understood that this was due to a case of force majeure, due to the earthquake in Wakayama.

We hope that everyone is well, and everything goes according to plan in the case of Shingeki no Kyojin for this Sunday, March 21, double chapter.

Since the advance of the next episode promises that we will see one of the scenes between Armin, Eren and Mikasa that many have been waiting for months.

As well as a scene as epic as sad for Levi ackerman. You are ready?

