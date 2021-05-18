Shingeki no Kyojin it has always been involved in recent controversies. In fact, after the complaints of chapter 139 of the manga, Hajime isayama added some extra pages that, according to the leaks, they would have ended up making their fans even more angry. Which has ended in waves of harassment and violence against both the author, his team and his publisher. However, this time the production of Part 2 of the Final Season could be in jeopardy.

A couple of months ago, MAPPA Studio, the team responsible for carrying out the adaptation of the final arch of Shingeki no Kyojin he had made public the possible cancellation due to the wave of harassment he had received. The first chapters of the final season were not very well received by the public. But, now it is your personal that denounce the inhuman workload that they have had there and that has led them to resign.

Could this cancel part 2 of Shingeki no Kyojin Final Season?

It was Mushiyo, who worked on Shingeki no Kyojin, resigned from the animation team for the workload that made him work until dawn to achieve the goals of the company. And, according to his statements, he is not the only person who feels this way, but there are many more people who do not have the strength to speak out.

This ignited the community of Shingeki no Kyojin that she would have been excited for part 2 of the Final Season, either because of the changes that it would have or because of the work that they were doing. Rumors spread, much of the animation staff was giving up to continue with their work for the same reasons. This would leave a great void in MAPPA Studio.

In addition to the above, more people confirmed this internal problem. In fact, despite the fact that several fans of Shingeki no Kyojin they tried to justify the company, this was impossible.

In fact, it makes a more accurate translation of the message in which it confirms that a large part of the staff feels the same way as Mushiyo. And, in effect, he had resigned from the company because of the appalling working conditions. This would not jeopardize the series. However, if this continues, it could lead to problems for future projects or even the launch date of Shingeki no Kyojin.

