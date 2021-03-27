Shingeki no Kyojin is currently one of the most important sagas of recent years and it is no surprise to anyone that Isayama have been able to solve several doubts that his work has left.

One of them is about Hange, commander of the army of the island of Paradis and one of the characters most loved by the community.

Because of the way it is presented in the manga, the way it uses its pronouns and its clothing, its gender had never been specified, but Hajime Isayama has decided to clarify this doubt.

Are you male or female?

According to own Hajime isayama, in a question from the year 2013: Hange it could be one or the other, without distinction. However, this clarification was not enough for the fans:

In it 2015., the author of SNK, had an interview about the character of Hange with Gekkan Shingeki no Kyojin, in which he was more explicit about this topic:

‘Another important characteristic of Hange is that her gender is unknown (…) In the anime and movies, she is clearly a woman, but not in the manga (…) I wanted to portray Hange free from all standards of this world’ Hajime Isayama, in Gekkan Shingeki no Kyojin, 2015.

Despite the author’s previous assertions, the questions did not stop regarding the gender of this character from Shingeki no Kyojin.

Hajime Isayama’s Full Interview in Gekkan Shingeki no Kyojin

Through the Official Tumblr Kodansha Comics, the publisher that publishes the manga Shingeki no Kyojin, The questions that the fandom has about it were answered directly:

Anon: ‘Do you guys confirm the gender of the characters with Isayama?

For example, do you confirm with him that Hange is a woman?

Kodansha: ‘Isayama has confirmed that… we don’t have permission to confirm Hange’s gender. He has instructed us to avoid using gendered pronouns for Hange.

In a 2014 response, they explicitly mention that Isayama has instructed the publisher (and its affiliates in the West) not to use gendered pronouns for Hange. Or at least alternate between him and her equally.

Why does my SNK manga refer to Hange as female?

In NOT official publications in both Spanish and English, they refer to Hange as a woman and use feminine pronouns or you may be reading a first impression that had not been corrected by Isayama.

Anon: ‘(…) You said Hange’s gender was not confirmed.

But in volume 5 does Levi refer to Hange as her ..?

Kodansha: Vol. 5 came out before Isayama’s instruction (…) But, we have removed those parts in the reissue and there should be no references to their genre.

Now, despite the above, we cannot deny that this opens the issue of representation in manga for women and people of diversity who have historically been ignored in these media, because from that void the need to be portrayed in them arises.

And, the benefits that this change can have: SNK it has allowed more people to feel represented and moved through the products they consume.

Anon: ‘As a GQ person, I am moved

because of how friendly SNK is to us.

Kodansha: ‘I also think that SNK’s proposal towards

gender identity is what makes it so special. ‘

The gender of characters like Hange like anyone else’s it is solely that person’s responsibility and should not be up for discussion with someone else.

But, the euphoria and happiness that a change as small as the one that Isayama did with Hange can generate for so many people is undeniable.

-‘As a non-binary person, I have never seen a character or person who is not male or female in the media in my life, the communication they have with Isayama to use the correct pronouns for Hange means a lot to me !! ‘

Kodansha: Surely Isayama would be very happy to know that his work has touched you like this. Equally, we appreciate your words!

