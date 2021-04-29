Shingeki no Kyojin is an anime that has managed to end a saga that has lasted more than 11 years. One of the people who played a crucial role from the beginning was Mikasa ackermann that stars in the final arc of the manga. In fact, if you have not read this final chapter of the manga, we leave you here the summary.

The admired cosplayer Alina becker decided to pay tribute to my house with a cosplay that he shared in his instagram wearing his training suit. We see this outfit in the second ova of Shingeki no Kyojin: Another 104 Squad Training Story, where we see how the recruits prepare to continue on their way to become part of the armed forces that will defend the island of Paradis (or so we thought).

Mikasa Ackermann, the heroine in Shingeki no Kyojin

She became one of the most beloved characters in the series for her combat scenes, both against titans and other people. In addition, for his courage in defending his friends, including Eren and Armin. And, always be willing to fight for what you believe in.

In the cosplay of Alina becker, we see an image very close to Mikasa ackermann. In fact, from the eyes, makeup and hair the resemblance is palpable. His images were shared through his official instagram, but if you were wanting to see more of this cosplay from Shingeki no Kyojin, you can visit their page patreon where he promotes the full photo shoot.

