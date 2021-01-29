Eren jaeger is a character that has undergone constant evolution within the manga and anime of Shingeki no Kyojin. After the tragic death of his mother at the hands of a Titan, he vowed to take revenge and destroy all these colossi.

However, something changed within him when he discovered that he could transform into one of them. Later, when he learned the whole truth of his origins and the sad history of his people, he had a major change.

Eren Jaeger’s life is marked by tragedy

At present, it seems that Eren he only lives for revenge, fulfilling his ideal of justice. That is what has been seen in the most recent episodes of the series.

In other times the heart would have been tempted to avoid killing another human being, even an enemy. Now he’s different, and he’s cool-blooded. He will resort to any method to accomplish his ends, and he has become fearsome on the battlefield.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Why is the name ‘Killer Bullet’ in the next chapter important?

Perhaps because of the above, some fans miss how it was in the past of Shingeki no Kyojin. Yes, a brave and determined young man, a bit clumsy when fighting.

But with only one idea in mind before knowing all the darkness behind his world. At present, no one guesses what is the final plan with him from his creator, Hajime isayama. That will only be known when the last chapter of the manga arrives, which will end in a few weeks.

Seeing Shingeki no Kyojin’s past with a twist

He cosplay that we share with you now is a contribution from heyitsxen. As you will notice, it is the type gender bender (sex change). It is the interpretation of this cosplayer from Eren, and there are things worth commenting on.

Rather than rely on the design of the manga and anime, it seems that he did it in a fan art that imagines him with long hair and a lighter brown color. However, the color of the eyes is the same, and part of the uniform that he wears as well.

In this case the jacket of the Exploration Corps with regulatory insignia. However, the green colored garment underneath does not make much sense, since Eren never used something like that in Shingeki no Kyojin.

Let’s say it is an artistic freedom of this cosplayer. Because it is based on a fan art and not in an official illustration, one cannot speak of fidelity in this characterization. Not bad, although with some extras it could be better.

Source.



