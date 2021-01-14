The final battle of Shingeki no Kyojin started in the pages of the manga, with the Legion of Recognition facing an unexpected and terrible threat. And as we approach the last chapter of this emblematic series, there is more desire to know the closure that it will have.

That is why each of the clues that come to light about the end of Attack on Titan, cause fans to begin to generate theories or imagine the different scenarios that may exist in the last chapters of both the manga and the anime.

Now, in an interview for a Japanese medium, replicated by the account Attack on Fans On twitter, Hajime isayama He talked a bit about what he has planned for the end of his work, although they were not very clear clues to say and he hopes to give a big surprise.

Attack on Titan will have ‘an end and enough’

The snippet of the interview on Twitter does not give much context about what will actually happen, but it is clear that the author of Shingeki no Kyojin He does not repair in showing a complacent ending, but in something that closes his story properly.

TO Isayama He was specifically asked about whether the ending will be happy or sad, but the mangaka’s response was blunt. ‘I never thought about whether the ending should be happy or not’, he limited himself to saying, without giving more clues about the chapters that will close this epic story.

🚨 Hajime Isayama’s recent interview 🚨 Question: Have you decided that the ending could be “unpredictable”? Isayama: It’s just the beginning! Question: Do you think it has a “happy ending” or not? Isayama: I’ve never thought about whether the ending is happy or not. pic.twitter.com/C3e062Qyvs – Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 9, 2021

It is clear that Attack on Titan It will generate a lot of mixed feelings among fans, especially after what we saw with episode 5 of the anime. Even so, the work of Isayama it will be recorded as one of the best in history.

