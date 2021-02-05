Shingeki no Kyojin had a somewhat difficult start to the season, as fans bitterly complained about almost everything.

Studio Mappa managed to carry out the project despite the restrictions imposed by the covid-19, which continues to wreak havoc around the world.

Unfortunately, one of the affected people is an actress who participated in one of the adaptations of Shingeki no Kyojin, specifically giving life to Hange zoe.

Unfortunately the cases of covid-19 they continue to appear all over the world, and you have surely noticed that more and more acquaintances are contagious.

The actors are also not safe from the virus, and recently a Japanese actress who participated in Shingeki no Kyojin confirmed that her test came back positive for the disease.

Satomi ishihara, who gave life to the very Hange zoe at live action, reported through the agency HoriPro who contracted covid-19.

Fortunately, the actress has no symptoms and is already in the process of recovery, so they expect her to return to work for the weekend.

In addition to playing the scout corps commander in the Shingeki no Kyojin, Satomi participated in Shin Godzilla, playing a US agent.

The actress was also named as an ambassador for the Tokyo Olympics, although the event had to be postponed due to covid-19.

Although the vaccines are already in the distribution process, it will be several months before we can return to normalcy a bit, although to be honest, it seems that things will not go back to the way they were before.

Remember to follow the instructions of the health authorities of your country, and even if you are already bored of the confinement, try not to go to parties or meetings, your family will appreciate it.

