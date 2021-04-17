The first half of the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin It ended quite well, as it left a lot of fans on edge. Everything anticipates a phenomenal battle, and although those who read the manga already know how it will end, many have no idea.

Remember that several people never read the original work, and focus on anime. So the fate of some characters will be decided in the next episodes. Among them the very dear Hange Zoë.

Hange Zoë from Shingeki no Kyojin is the most popular

She is the fourteenth commander of the Exploration Corps, and in the final episode he was in a very difficult situation. He found himself prey to the followers of Eren jaeger.

It was evident that any refusal on her part would not be tolerated. Things were very complicated, since they were blinded by pride and fanaticism. But they were not the only danger, but also the warriors of Marley who entered the scene.

Shingeki no Kyojin becomes the most successful series in recent years thanks to its ending

At this stage of Hange on Shingeki no Kyojin, she already has a patch on one of her eyes. Lost it in the Season 3, when an attack of the Colossal Titan incinerated everything around him.

Only the sacrifice of some of his subordinates saved his life, although losing this organ. Many like the version of her prior to this event more. In those days he was more devoted to research on the nature of Titans.

This cosplay shows us his previous appearance

The classic look of Hange Zoë can be seen in the work of the cosplayer @miyu_ameya. In the photos we share, you can see the traditional outfit of this commander.

It is the uniform of the Exploration Corps, including the traditional green cape. The hairstyle is similar, and of course, the glasses could not be missing. What was left out this time is the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment, like blades.

We could say that it is a more casual recreation of Hange from Shingeki no Kyojin. At least it will allow many fans to remember her as she was before, in times that although they were not happy, at least the sides in dispute were more defined.

At least in the anime, which will continue in early 2022, it is confusing to know who is right. The only thing that is known is that deaths will be the order of the day. Drama is always present in the series.

