The end of Shingeki no Kyojin, which has broken sales records, surpassing to industry legends like Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.
One of the most important points of this manga has been its characters such as Hangë which has been one of the best received by the fandom of the series.
A cosplay of Hangë in her costume from the last season
This cosplay of Hangë inspired by his attire as commander of the Paradis island army we owe it to the Chinese artist Law_feng who you can find on their page weibo with this spectacular photograph:
This artist manages to capture much of the charisma of Hangë that has enchanted anime fans with or without the signature eye patch from last season.
Without a doubt, Law_feng perfectly captured the character of Hangë , with the aesthetics that we already know from the world of Shingkei no Kyojin, but in addition to this he also has other beloved characters from the saga such as Sasha blouse:
And even of Armin as we can see in the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin.
What do you think? Did you like more like Sasha, Hangë or Armin? Who would you like to see a cosplay from? Let us know in the comments.
