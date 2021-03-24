The end of Shingeki no Kyojin, which has broken sales records, surpassing to industry legends like Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

Hajime Isayama interview with the BBC

One of the most important points of this manga has been its characters such as Hangë which has been one of the best received by the fandom of the series.

A cosplay of Hangë in her costume from the last season

This cosplay of Hangë inspired by his attire as commander of the Paradis island army we owe it to the Chinese artist Law_feng who you can find on their page weibo with this spectacular photograph:

The artist Law_Feng in her cosplay of Hangë

This artist manages to capture much of the charisma of Hangë that has enchanted anime fans with or without the signature eye patch from last season.

Law_Feng with his cosplay of Hangë wearing his characteristic patch.

Without a doubt, Law_feng perfectly captured the character of Hangë , with the aesthetics that we already know from the world of Shingkei no Kyojin, but in addition to this he also has other beloved characters from the saga such as Sasha blouse:

Law_Feng in his suit Sasha blouse

And even of Armin as we can see in the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin.

Cosplay Armin by Law_Feng

What do you think? Did you like more like Sasha, Hangë or Armin? Who would you like to see a cosplay from? Let us know in the comments.

