Although this interview will be published officially on June 7, it will be has leaked the content of the interview. A talk between Hajime isayama (author of Shingeki no Kyojin) Y Hiromu Arakawa (author of Fullmetal alchemist) reveals some secrets of the saga, as well as its creative process.

However, this leak is done in Chinese through Baidu (a social network), so a Twitter account has made an English translation. This talk between artists confirms some of the suspects near Shingeki no Kyojin that we had. And, here we tell you some of its details:

What does Hajime Isayama think about Shingeki no Kyojin?

The full English translation is available at twitter. But, here we translate into Spanish some of the most outstanding aspects corresponding to Shingeki no Kyojin:

Eren , my house Y Armin represent courage, strength and wisdom in Shingeki no Kyojin. my house it is strength. Isayama thought it would be interesting to cast him as the ‘Red‘to a woman (as if they were the Power ranger).

The plot about Eren, Mikasa and Armin had been planned from the start, but when Eren says: 'No, I don't want that!' it occurred to Hajime Isayama while I was drawing the final panels.

TO Isayama he loves the Eren crybaby and sentimental of Shingeki no Kyojin, so when he was drawing that scene he thought: 'Eren is back!'

Regarding the deaths of the characters: Isayama think you can always show these deceased characters on panels again through flashbacks, so you don’t feel like your characters actually die (it depends on the perspective of who’s reading it).

After reading chapter 50 (The scarf scene between Eren and Mikasa), its editor thought that it would be time when its protagonists could kiss. However, to Isayama He was embarrassed to draw that, he was not sure if he could continue his dynamic in Shingeki no Kyojin after a kiss. Looking at it in perspective, Isayama he would have liked to be braver, because surely Mikasa I wanted to receive that kiss.

Hajime Isayama talks about the origin of Mikasa

When Isayama He got married and had more experience, he felt that he could express his personal growth in his work. For example; the complexity of Reiner (tortured by the guilt of his actions, but able to rebuild his relationships with Jean and the rest of the team, at the end of Shingeki no Kyojin).

When Isayama was inspired by a client to make Mikasa, had not yet decided on the plot or the main characters of Shingeki no Kyojin. Mikasa She was originally going to be a Westerner, but after meeting her client, she established that she would be Asian.

Even if Shingeki no Kyojin became a global success and enables Isayama have a comfortable life, you always feel like a loser about it. To combat his inferiority complex, he often tells himself: no … I’m a genius!

Although the story of Eren, Mikasa and Armin was planned from the beginning, many of the details of the plot and some actions of other characters were decided throughout the publication. By drawing new panels, the different conflicts and stories came to life and naturally complemented each other.

However, Isayama he did not have this same inspiration when drawing Volume 4. Hajime isayama was suffering (This feeling of losing inspiration occurred only a few times during the casts of Shingeki no Kyojin).

TO Isayama he loves to see the reactions of his fandom on the internet. At the beginning of the publication of Shingeki no Kyojin, I read almost all the comments. However, at one point, there was a huge increase in comments, so I couldn't read them even if I wanted to.

