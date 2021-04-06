The manga of Shingeki no Kyojin it will be over in no time. According to schedule, in the May issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. Its publication will be on April 9, 2021, as announced Kodansha last january.

There are still a few days left, and that is why this editorial shared a little of what will come in this publication. It seems that a gift will be included for the readers of this magazine and is associated with the ending.

Two Designs to Say Goodbye to Shingeki no Kyojin

This edition will bring a couple of postcards drawn by Hajime isayama, creator of the series. From one side you can see Eren jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and other members of the Exploration Corps.

It is evident that the illustration is situated in the past, since it even appears Annie leonhart. It is accompanied by the English words ‘Thank you’ (Thanks). As for the other art, they are Reiner, Gaby, Zeke and other members of the Warriors from Marley.

This is what Shingeki no Kyojin season 4 would look like with Wit Studio’s original style

In this design is the legend ‘for reading’ (to read), since it is a complement to the previous postcard of Shingeki no Kyojin. It is to be imagined that Isayama will share a more complete message in the last chapter of the manga.

Although it may well not be, and this is shared sooner or later. What is certain is that after finishing you will take a well-deserved rest. He has said so himself, and wants to open his own public bathhouse.

The manga will end this week in Japan

But he also wants to explore black humor. Although if he really returns to the world of manga it will not be something that will happen immediately. It could be years.

Returning to the theme of the series, when the ending is available the adaptation process will begin so that MAPPA I adapted it in the second part of the Season 4 from the anime. At the moment it is a mystery how many episodes it will have. Only those who read the manga could have an idea about it.

The first half of the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin it was well received. Despite some complaints, most fans were convinced of the work done by MAPPA.

It was always clear that there would be changes when Wit Studio stopped participating. But the work of the studio that was left in charge was very decent. Now, with more time to work (the series will return in 2022) great things can be expected. You have to be vigilant.

Source.



