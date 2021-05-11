After more than 20 years, the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin It ended. However, not all fans were happy with the outcome. Despite the expectations that were generated around the end, what they received in the last publication of the series disappointed more than one.

We must warn you that this article will contain SPOILERS about the end of the work of Hajime isayama, so if you are waiting to see it in the anime and you have not read the manga, we recommend doing it before reading further.

Shingeki no Kyojin provided a host of epic moments and memorable characters. Some of them had a tragic or courageous death. All this helped it to become one of the most popular manga in recent years worldwide.

Despite this, the last chapter of the manga received a great deal of criticism. Especially because the protagonists, Eren jaeger Y Mikasa Ackerman, they could not fulfill their wish to be together for the rest of their lives. Eren pays with his life for the crimes he committed and Mikasa decides to isolate herself after killing the man she loved so much.

We also recommend: Shingeki no Kyojin: Eren and Mikasa’s funny fanart shows another side of their relationship

Isayama thanked the support of Shingeki no Kyojin fans

It was this that earned the displeasure of the followers of Shingeki no Kyojin. Despite being well justified, they criticized that it did not end as they wanted. It is because of that Hajime isayama responded to negative comments in an interview with Kodansha, the publisher responsible for publishing the manga.

The account of Twitter @AttackOnFans shared part of the statements of Isayama. In them, the author acknowledges that the climax part of the ending was very difficult for him to draw, so he regrets not having expressed his message adequately in the manga.

‘He thought he would please everyone with the final chapter. So he apologizes to those who disappointed, but thanks them for the support‘reads the tweet referring to the interview of Isayama.

While the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin ended a month ago, the anime stayed in the middle of the last season. Possibly Isayama look to redeem yourself in the animated version, especially since we know you still have eight more pages to show, which will be part of volume 34. It may be the closure everyone wants.

Fountain.



