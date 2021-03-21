To promote the release of the last chapter of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin, the editorial Kodansha decided to create a giant version of the first volume of the series.

This is 70.4 cm wide by 100 cm long, and a weight of 13.7 kilos. It has a price of 150 thousand yen, which at the current exchange rate would be more than $ 28 thousand pesos. It might be thought that due to the above, almost no one would dare to buy such an item, but in reality it is the opposite.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s giant manga is already sold out

From what was announced, when the reservations opened on March 6 … they were sold out in just two minutes! It is noted that the consumerism unleashed by the series is at its highest point.

Especially among collectors, as this edition was something of a special kind. It was actually created for you to earn a Guinness World Records. In this case, the one corresponding to the category ‘the largest comic in the world’.

Although there is also a good reason why this volume of Shingeki no Kyojin It’ll be over so fast Simply, only a hundred of them were printed.

They are likely not only acquired by fans and collectors, but by people who are thinking of reselling them and making a bigger profit. That is something quite common not only in Japan, but all over the world. Returning to the topic, this edition has 96 pages.

It only includes two chapters of the work of Hajime isayama, but its very weight is its ‘curse’. Kodansha advises that the best way to keep it in good condition is to lay it horizontally.

Standing upright runs the risk of damage over time. It should be noted that at the moment it is not available, but will be released until May, although the delivery date has yet to be specified. It is undoubtedly an ostentatious article and a bit impractical.

Before this edition of Shingeki no Kyojin the largest comic book title was held by the Brazilian graphic novel Turma da Mônica, which was published in 2018.

Although he continues with that title, it is only a matter of time before his Guinness World Records be reassigned to this editorial post Kodansha.

Regarding the end of the series, it is planned to be in April. So the days are numbered for the popular saga of the Titans.

