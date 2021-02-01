Episode 67 of Shingeki no Kyojin ‘The Killer’s Bullet’ surprised fans with several events packed into a chapter full of action, sadness and violence.

If you already saw it, you will surely know that both fans and the Scouting Corps have run out of Sasha Blouse, whom many knew as ‘the papa girl’, because of Gabi and the bullet he fired while getting into the blimp.

The wound of Sasha was mortal and did not resist until the Island, leaving especially Connie, Jean, Mikasa, Armin and own Eren in a state that many were hurt to see.

What is interesting is the debate that this has generated among the community of Shingeki no Kyojin, since although A lot of her really hates Gabi, others think that the way she acts has a lot of congruence.

The comparisons between Gabi and Eren

The above because Gabi is a reflection of Eren at times, in this case when both are in the same situation: to be just children and see their home destroyed, as well as the death of their loved ones.

Furthermore, in Gabi it is palpable what war propaganda can do if the population is well indoctrinated, and they believe they are ‘doing the right thing’ by eliminating the demons of the Isle of Paradis.

However, for critics of Gabi although the parallelism is undeniable, the actions that occurred in Marley are simply a consequence of the military oppression that this country maintained over the rest of the world.

The attack on Liberian is given, then, as a kind of revenge for what happened in Shiganshina so many years ago, and many fans believe that this makes the difference between Eren Y Gabi within Shingeki no Kyojin.

The former is simply taking revenge and trying to free The day, being aware of the chain of hatred in which he is; the second is indoctrinated and with a blind hatred that prevents him from seeing beyond.

Reactions from fans on Twitter

As expected this sparked a series of debates in Twitter between those who defend the character and those who simply detest Gabi:

