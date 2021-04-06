Shingeki no Kyojin is the most successful series currently with one of the largest fan bases, including people who are willing to take their passion to the next level.

So the thrill of the end of Shingeki no Kyojin is getting bigger, this is no surprise with the sales records you have.

The entire fandom is waiting for a saga that has lasted almost ten years, so in what we hope, the technological innovation team Hero Tech makes the dream of being part of the team of SNK.

Shingeki no Kyojin: A Technological Innovation

A great creation from the team of Hero Tech that shares us through a video his advances in the development of technology focused on the weapons seen in the anime.

The three-dimensional maneuvering equipment that we see in his video was made with a 3D printer by the company’s team of engineers who put it to the test attacking the titan beast of Zeke.

Without a doubt, after seeing it in action, it makes you want to use it and do the maneuvers that we have seen throughout Shingeki no Kyojin. However, it only allows you to shoot hooks at close range (something that wouldn’t stop a fly).

Unfortunately, this equipment is not yet for sale to the general public. But would you buy it? The truth is that I do, at least it would make the wait for the end of the anime more enjoyable.

This Singaporean company has brought other devices to life in addition to those used in Shingeki no Kyojin What the cobweb of Spiderman, pokeballs and even lightsabers. And, some of them they are for sale.

All proceeds from product sales are used to support the development of technology and innovation in the region.

