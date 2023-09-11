‘Shingeki no Kyokin’, anime based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, released its official trailer in July 2023 and, to date, has its fans in suspense to know when part 4 of its final season will come out. For this reason, so that you do not miss the final chapters of the story starring Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, here we will give you all the details of what is known about the premiere of ‘Attack on Titan’.

When does ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, season 4, part 4 premiere?

During theAnime Expo 2023the studyMapandCrunchyrollThey had a special panel where they gave a preview of the anime. As announced, part 4 of the final season of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ premieres this year, although the date has not yet been confirmed. However, it will be available in the fall of Japan; That is, between September and December 2023, so it is likely that they will publish the official date soon.

The fourth part of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ will be released very soon. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, final season?

‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, also known as ‘Attack on Titan’, can be seen from the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in uploading anime and manga content. Therefore, the final season, which will consist of 16 episodes, will be available on this portal, which also has all the previous episodes.

However, there are unofficial pages that share anime content on their platforms, including Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites that disseminate audiovisual material in an unauthorized manner, you must enter them at your own risk.

Watch HERE the official trailer for ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, season 4, part 4

What is ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, final season, about?

“The fate of the world hangs in the balance when Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With great determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now, a disparate group “Composed of his former companions and enemies, he fights to stop his deadly mission, but the question is, can they stop him?” says the official synopsis of the final season of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’.

Who are the main characters of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’?

Eren jaeger

Mikasa Ackerman

Armin Arlert

Jean Kirstein

Christa Lenz / Historia Reiss

Marco Both

Sasha Blouse

Connie Springer

Levi Ackerman

