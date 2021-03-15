Shingeki no Kyojin is about to finish, because the manga will have its last chapter this April 9, 2021, putting an end to a history of more than a decade in which we follow the path of Eren and company to discover what is the Liberty.

The work of Hajime isayama gave us a great variety of characters, all with their own motivations, strengths and weaknesses, and without a doubt one in which we saw a greater evolution and a great internal conflict was in Reiner Braun, the bearer of the armored titan.

The interesting thing about Reiner is that, despite going back to Marley, It was never the same, because living so many years in Paradis It did cause me to see the Island’s inhabitants in a different way, not to mention Eren’s ‘little visit’.

In the attack on Liberian It was evident that this character no longer wants to live or continue fighting, but he continues to be involved in this war, especially to protect others. About it, now certain fans have the theory that Reiner will also die saving Gabi from her fate.

Will Gabi inherit the armored titan?

As you may recall, in the last issue the few survivors left on the battlefield were turned into pure titans, including Jean, Connie and Gabi. The latter is the little cousin of Reiner, and surely it was a great blow to see her turned into a titan, as she always wanted to protect her even while trying to prevent her from inheriting the battleship.

For what many consider that, In the same way that Falco acquired the Titan Jaw, Reiner will let Gabi devour him to get the Armored Titan (oh the irony), and thus save her from being turned into a pure titan for the rest of her days.

Finally, in Shingeki no Kyojin Reiner He’s also nearing the end of his 13-year life as a Titan wielder, so it would be the best way to die, considering his record of sacrifice for the good of others.

We recommend you: Shingeki no Kyojin 138: Fans are still surprised by the fate of Eren, Mikasa and company.

What do you think of this theory? Do you think that Isayama grant this final wish of sacrifice to Reiner in the last chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



