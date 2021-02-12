It is almost a week since the premiere of the Chapter 137 of Shingeki no Kyojin under the pen of Hajime isayama, and after all the revelations, surprises, and basically the direction the story took, a couple of fans don’t really agree.

How you remember, the rumbling is stopped in this chapter, a feat that was accomplished primarily for two reasons: 1) Armin talking with Zeke and convincing him that preserving life is worth it, and 2) the resurrection of the ancient bearers of the Titans.

The above resulted in Zeke make the decision to surrender to Exploration Corps, specifically to the blades of Levi ackerman, who was finally able to fulfill the promise he made to Erwin and murder the Titan Beast.

With the death of Zeke also disappeared the titan of royal blood, one of the conditions necessary for the rumble.

What kind of Edo Tensei is this?

What’s more, my house manages to rescue Armin with the help of the resurrected titans of Grisha Jaeger and Eren Kruger. We also saw the colossal titan of Bertholdt and save Annie.

All the Jawbearers also returned: the Galliard brothers and Ymir.

That said, for many this situation was resolved ‘simply with dialogue’ and the power of conviction of Armin, giving way to what many saw as a kind of Edo Tensei of Naruto or a rising from the dead as in DB.

Curiously, most of the dislike for this occurred in the international community, since we hardly found this opinion either with Japanese or Spanish-speaking fans:

Isayama be worthy please, what you start to do in chapter 137… SNK must not end as GOT, we don’t deserve this. We need an ending that explodes our heads, not an ending like Naruto from shonen.



I read shingeki chapter 137 now and haha ​​what a shitty chapter.

Isayama is completely shitting the ending. It is a tremendous thing and ‘serious’ to finally solve everything in the most dragon ball way possible.

SNK 137: When SNK met Naruto.

Although there are also quite a few opinions that defend the events of Shingeki no Kyojin:

Do you think that Isayama made a mistake with these temporary resurrections? Many fans point out that this was said from the beginning, because Eren always mentioned that the savior of humanity would be Armin, and not him.

¿Shingeki no Kyojin ‘will make a Naruto‘? Let us know in the comments.

