Shingeki no Kyojin initially introduced us to Paradis as the last bastion of humanity after the Titans attacked, and it was easy to believe, since the dimensions of this country were immense.

Later it was revealed to us that there were more nations in the world, and as expected, the question arose as to how much the powerful walls of the island could measure.

Although the anime He never answered this question, a fan applied his knowledge of geography to give us an approximate answer that will surprise you.

Through Reddit, the user EscobarssecretlairAI revealed a curious infographic that fans of Shingeki no Kyojin You will find it very revealing.

Applying his knowledge of geography and mathematics, he discovered the approximate size of each of the walls that surround Paradis, as well as its extension.

How long are the walls of Shingeki no Kyojin

To begin with, this fan took the map from Madagascar for reference, since Paradis is based on a reversed version of this place in Shingeki no Kyojin.

Then he crossed the data with those provided in the sleeve, and concluded that the wall Mary has a diameter of 467 kilometers, the wall Rose of 245 km. and the wall Sina 84 kilometers.

This would indicate that the total walled area of ​​Paradis would have an area of ​​approximately 171,287 square kilometers, almost the same as the territory of Uruguay, at least if they were completely circular.

How many Titans do the walls of Shingeki no Kyojin have?

Based on these data, EscobarssecretlairAI determined the number of colossal titans required to form each of the walls, and concluded that they possess around 210 thousand 71 individuals.

These would be distributed in rows of five to give them a huge thickness, so you can imagine why it is difficult to break them.

We will surely see more interesting facts about Paradis in later chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin, so don’t miss them.

