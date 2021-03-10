Shingeki no Kyojin recently released its penultimate chapter, number 138 of the manga, and with it there were many revelations. Among them, the colossal titan form of Eren after they destroyed their founding titan form by assassinating Zeke and stop the rumbling.

How will you remember, when Ymir fritz lends its power to Eren, this acquires a gigantic shape like a colossal skeleton in which its head is only supported by the exposed spinal column.

After the members of the alliance succeeded in stopping the rumbling, and succeeded in disconnecting the worm-shaped organism from the head of Eren, it still retained its titan power and achieved a new transformation that we had never seen.

We are not sure if it is the attack titan in his colossal titan form, or what we can expect from this, but unlike the titans of Bertholdt Y Armin, Eren he kept his hair, although it is a little smaller and shorter.

The fight between Eren and Armin, and Mikasa’s decision

Eren first faced the colossal titan of Armin in a panel that left the community speechless:

Later, thanks to the determination of my house After a strange memory, he managed to discover that his weak point was inside the titan’s mouth, since there was the head of Eren.

With the help of Levi, my house managed to face him and behead him, ending his life and the titan he controlled.

Although this is a titan that we saw only once, there is no doubt that it is one of the transformations that have most surprised fans, since they did not expect that Eren still had an ace up his sleeve after losing the power of the founder.

What do you think of this final transformation of the titan of Eren? Let us know in the comments.

Remember that you can watch a new episode of Shingeki no Kyojin every sunday through Crunchyroll Y Funimation.



