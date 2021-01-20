Eren jaeger is one of the protagonists of Shingeki no Kyojin and his progress and development in history has been one of the most marked, becoming one of the fan favorites, despite some disagreeing on his current philosophy.

TO Eren We saw him go from being a scary boy with many insecurities about his role as part of the Exploration Corps, to accept his power as the Attack Titan to help the Island of Paradis, and finally the avenger of Eldia Empire who wants to see the rest of the world fall.

He time skip that we saw in the anime, after 4 years from the end of season 3, it introduced us to a version of Eren which many have dubbed ‘hobo Eren’ or ‘vagabond Eren’, due to his intention to go unnoticed as a war wounded.

This involved leaving her hair long and untidy, as well as going so far as to injure her left eye and amputate part of her leg.

A cosplay worthy of the version ‘Eren vagabond’

The artist in Instagram @lunaticjudai was in charge of perfectly replicating this version of Eren with the cosplay that we present below:

In more than one photoshoot for this cosplay of Eren, Judai He was in charge of taking care of each of the details that make the version of the protagonist of Shingeki no Kyojin a really particular one.

Like the lost look that he sometimes shows, even with a bandage covering one of his eyes.

Not only that, he also shared a collaboration with the cosplayer @iigo_tomoe, in a capture that brings together Eren of Marley with my house and her new outfit from the Legion of Recognition.

Certainly a quality cosplay that will surely satisfy fans of Eren , my house and all Shingeki no Kyojin.

Remember you can see Attack on Titan Final Seasona through Crunchyroll and Funimation.



