Shingeki no Kyojin it has finally come to an end. But, his fans keep creating more and new art to show their love for this saga.

This is the case of JMangga, an artist from Philippines who took advantage of this week’s celebrations to make a fun fanart of that couple.

The hashtag # EreMikaWeek2021 is a small celebration of fans of the saga that seeks to celebrate the relationship of its two protagonists.

And, although in the final arc of the manga Shingeki no KyojinThey present a complicated relationship, there is a large part of the fandom that continues to see a sincere love in her. So, despite the fact that there are fans who keep asking for the ending to be rewritten in its anime adaptation, there are fans who prefer to get down to business and create their own vision of the work of Hajime isayama to give it the twist they expected.

Eren and Mikasa from Shingeki no Kyojin are now a house?

On Shingeki no Kyojin, the relationship between Eren jaeger Y Mikasa Ackerman It starts from the beginning of the series in which we see how they met when they were under 10 years old. Eren It saves it from some captors who planned to sell it at a high cost because of its unique origin. Even though it would be my house who would end up saving his life, this would be the beginning of the relationship that they would forge throughout the saga.

J Mangga wanted to present this relationship, showing this couple with their clothes from that moment. With a message from Eren: ‘This is my home’, which in both Tagalog and Spanish, this has a very nice twist, since it is a play on words that can be understood as ‘This is Mikasa’. Maybe this joke from Shingeki no Kyojin get lost when translating it into English, but it’s a nice touch that he decided to put on it.

If you want to know more about Shingeki no Kyojin, anime, video games and geek culture, we recommend you read:



