When you think of Shingeki no Kyojin the first thing that usually comes to mind are the fearsome titans and members of the Exploration Corps. These characters look imposing, either because of their large size or because of the elegance of their uniforms together with the three-dimensional equipment.

That is why, normally, cosplayers try to interpret the protagonists of the series in the best way, both in their human version and in the titan phase.

However, the user on instagram Lowcostcosplayth, who is famous for making parodies of any anime or video game character, took the opportunity to perform a low-budget cosplay with the characters of Shingeki no Kyojin.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball Z: This is the best Majin Vegeta cosplay you’ll see in a long time

Mikasa did not become a titan, but a basketball

Lowcostcosplayth, also know as Lonelyman, shared on his Instagram profile, with more than a million followers, a cheap cosplay of the scene in which the little Eren gives his scarf to my house, after the tragic death of the girl’s parents.

As is your custom, Lonelyman He didn’t make any special outfits or worry about having the necessary accessories for cosplay. Your version of Eren it’s just him in a brown shirt, and the scarf looks like any reddish-hued fabric.

In fact, he didn’t even get someone to play my house, but instead took a basketball of the eponymous brand and placed the cloth around it to act out the sequence of Shingeki no Kyojin.

The publication received more than 100,000 likes, because without a doubt it is a very fun way to relive the moment when my house Y Eren they became inseparable. Lowcostcosplayth he is still a king of parodies.

Source.



