This April 9 in Japan the end of Shingeki no Kyojin, that we have already spoiled you. Hajime isayama made it happen over 11 years and 7 months.

And, it is not surprising that it has always been fraught with controversy such as the possible cancellation due to the wave of harassment that there was for the animation studio. MAPPA after agreeing to animate the last part of the manga.

Or when Hajime Isayama took legal action to stop the illegal download of chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin. Now, the end of the saga seems to have disappointed some of his fans.

Shingeki no Kyojin 139: The Fandom’s Disappointment

The ending has been published and is now available on the internet, either in Crunchyroll or in Amazon Comixology with the only problem being in English. However, this hasn’t stopped the wave of disappointment and anger that the fandom has shown.

In fact, the own Isayama He has decided to block any comments or labels on his personal twitter to avoid the wave of hatred of which he has been a victim.

Some responses to chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin They range from a sincere hatred of the end product and what it means to messages specifically directed at Hajime isayama.

Harassment on the internet is not something to be taken lightly, you may or may not like an anime, manga, movie or series, but that is no excuse to act that way. Especially when we know that the Suicide and cyberbullying have increased during the pandemic.

As bad as Game of Thrones

There are others who have preferred to make memes to say goodbye to the disappointment that chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin comparing it with game of Thrones, either with the number of main characters that we see dying on stage or because of the disgust for its end.

Is the ending so bad? To tell the truth, it is a decent ending that ties up some loose ends and seeks to resolve some doubts that were left in the air. It’s certainly not a climactic ending and that’s okay.

Isayama had mentioned that he did not want chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin was an ending like that of game of Thrones to disappoint his fans. So, I look for an ending that could keep most of the fandom happy:

If they wanted to see fights, blood and slaughter, they had the whole final arc for it.

Even in chapter 138 we have one last final fight where we see Armin, Levi, Mikasa and Eren in action.

in action. If they wanted to see Mikasa and Eren together, they could have an ending that showed a kinder side to their relationship.

together, they could have an ending that showed a kinder side to their relationship. If they wanted a worthy ending for the fallen characters, they had in Shingeki no Kyoji chapter 139, this Levi honoring their heroes.

Isayama at home relaxing

Be that as it may, we have an end to a saga that has lasted for more than 11 years and 7 months. Now, Hajime isayama You can rest while the fandom is still upset, sad, happy, disappointed, or happy.

