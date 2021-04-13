Shingeki no Kyojin published its long-awaited final chapter recently, and unsurprisingly, not everyone was happy with the outcome.

The first reactions compared this work with game of Thrones, which was heavily criticized for disappointing its audience with the latest episode.

The complaints on social networks did not take long to appear and some fans did not remain with their arms crossed, so they started a campaign to ask Hajime isayama to write another ending for Shingeki no Kyojin.

Through the platform Change.org, the user Dr Vibenari initiated a petition for Kodansha and the creator of the work rewrite the ending.

The main argument has to do with an alleged detour in the history of Shingeki no Kyojin, which took a sloping path to the shonen and forgot the initial approach.

According Dr Vibenari, many characters that had potential were also wasted, including the skilled my house.

‘Currently, Shingeki no Kyojin (or Attack on Titan) was one of the best manga series that I have read. I think much of the fandom is disappointed with the current ending, it feels very rushed to me and much of the fandom. The ending in general feels very different thematically, giving fans a change in tone. Now this ending doesn’t spoil the whole story, but it feels out of place. ‘

So far this petition has accumulated 2504 signatures of the 5,000 required, and although the number is growing slowly, we are sure that there are many fans who would like to support it.

If you want to contribute to the cause, you can sign the application from this link, although we doubt that it is enough for Hajime isayama write another ending.

