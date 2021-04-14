Shingeki no Kyojin has already published its long-awaited final chapter bringing the conclusion to a saga that has lasted more than 11 years. This has been one of the numbers of the magazine Benssatsu Shonen Magazine by Kodansha. In fact, it is exhausted.

And, while you are preparing your second emergency print, it looks like there will be a different ending than what we have already seen posted on Crunchyroll or Amazon Comixology in English.

Shingeki no Kyojin listened to his fans

The first reactions compared this work with game of Thrones, as much of the fandom was disappointed and betrayed by the way it had ended Shingeki no Kyojin. They even organized a campaign through Change.org to formally request that the final part of the manga be rewritten.

And, it seems that their prayers reached Hajime isayama and the team of Kodansha. Well, it seems that in the reprint of Shingeki no Kyojin that is preparing the final chapter there will be new content that could change the turn he took in his last arc.

Out of print issue of Benssatsu Shonen Magazine

This is not the first time that this manga has been embroiled in controversy over its fandom. Some of them have been the possible cancellation due to the wave of harassment that there was for the animation studio MAPPA or Hajime isayama taking legal action against leaks and hacking.

Certainly this chapter could be the one your fandom waits and longs to see or maybe not. Are you still waiting for it? What would you like to change?

