Not long ago we shared with you that a statue of Levi ackerman, one of the characters of the manga and anime of Shingeki no Kyojin.

That was as a tribute to the most popular warrior in the series, and for the same reason, some photos were shared. The fact is that some took advantage of this news to create a ‘social experiment’.

It was something that attracted attention in Argentina, but was preceded by a similar situation in Chile.

Change the statue of Perón for that of Levi from Shingeki no Kyojin?

What happens is that those responsible for the account @anime_argentina they put together a fake news in Twitter, about a supposed group of young people.

They asked that a statue of the former president Juan Domingo Perón (1895-1974) was replaced by that of this character from Shingeki no Kyojin. They shared an image that is supposed to come from the Argentine newspaper Clarion. But a few hours later they clarified that everything was a flat lie.

Shingeki no Kyojin episode delayed by earthquake in Japan

According to them, they invented this fake news or fake news ‘to see how many people shared without checking the information, a very serious and common problem nowadays’.

So many times it was shared that it became a trend in Argentina. They finished off saying ‘always check and look for sources, even if it comes from Anime Argentina, from Clarín, or whoever’. But while that was happening in Argentina on March 11, something similar took place in Chile.

But in Chile it seems that some want to make a similar change

About a week ago, a petition in Change.org, published by Denisse Flores, requested to change a statue of the Chilean military and politician Manuel Baquedano (1823-1897), by Levi de Shingeki no Kyojin.

This is to get the attention of the Municipality of Santiago. At the time of writing this note, it has more than 66 thousand signatures, and it continues to increase. It seems that it really caught the attention of the fans of this series of Hajime isayama.

The petition says ‘Levi Ackerman >>> Baquedano’. Subsequently, continue with ‘Let’s give the most powerful soldier in the world the recognition he deserves for his arduous fight and suffering within the Legion of Recognition, so let’s trade the statue for our beautiful Captain Levi!’.

It remains in the air if they will really listen to flowers, but as they say out there ‘there is no worse fight than the one that is not done’. We will see how it all ends.

