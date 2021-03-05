This Tuesday, March 9, the Chapter 138 from the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin, a continuation that many await with excitement, due to the events that were left unfinished in the last issue.

As you will recall, the members of the alliance managed to stop the ‘rumble’ of Eren, when Levi could finally assassinate Zeke, while Armin he enlisted the help of all previous Titan bearers.

In this way we saw Bertholdt save Annie, and the return of the attack titans of Grisha Jaeger Y Eren Krueger, characters such as Ymir and the brothers Galliard.

That said, the chapter ended with Armin saying goodbye to Eren Y Reiner preventing the body of Eren connect again with his head after the explosion detonated by Jean.

SNK Chapter 138 Leaks

Now, the alleged spoilers for chapter 138 of Shingeki no Kyojin:

Eren knew that Zeke and his founding titan would be assassinated, so all this time he was crystallized in Paradis (using the hammer ability).

He rushes to see the son of Historia who has royal blood, touching him activates the rumbling again.

Your ultimate mission is to destroy everything outside of Paradis.

Everyone in the Alliance is confused as to why the rumble was reactivated.

Annie and Reiner’s parents die in front of their eyes without being able to do anything, Reiner also dies later.

Now, the deaths are for the Alliance and it is rumored that Levi, Connie, Pieck, Annie and Mikasa will lose their lives.

The only survivors would be Falco, Gabi, and Armin.

There are also some alleged panels where my house deals the final blow to the founder.

Finally, it is necessary to remember that all this could be false, since we do not have the complete panels. In the same way that many fans consider that the already leaked images look a bit strange or messy.

If you want to see more about the 138 spoilers Shingeki no Kyojin just enter # in Twitter of #ShingekiNoKyojin.

The good news is that we will not have to wait that long, because next week we will find out how this story continues.



