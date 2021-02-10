This February 9, chapter 137 of Shingeki no Kyojin, a quite frantic delivery and full of various revelations.

However, something that caught the attention of those interested in the myths and cosmogony of Shingeki no Kyojin was the appearance of the organism hallucigenesis again, this on the first page of manga number 137.

Also, this information fits perfectly with the stories of The day, that even the same Eren kruger counted on Ymir fritz getting in touch with ‘unknown organic matter‘, which gave him the power of the Titans.

But what was this organic matter that looked like a backbone? Well, the answer is quite scientific and exists in our reality.

Is this shape familiar to you? Credits: Phlesch Bubble © Royal Ontario Museum.

The hallucigenia theory in Shingeki no Kyojin

Hallucigenia sparsa It is the name of a ‘prehistoric worm’, whose study was quite rough from the beginning and is currently considered Cambrian. This organism lived approximately 508 million years ago and it is believed that most invertebrates derive from it.

The interesting thing is that its reconstruction had several errors, since at first they thought that it had no head, and that – what is actually its head – was its tail. Fortunately, more information has been collected in recent years, and indeed scientists are surprised by the complexity of its anatomy.

And what does this have to do with Shingeki no Kyojin? Well, in the first panel of chapter 137 of the manga, it was confirmed that Isayama used this organism as the source of the power of the Titans.

How will you remember, when Ymir fritz falls into the lake where a kind of worm in the shape of a spine attaches itself to the body, it is at that moment when it acquires the power of the founding titan. From before the fans had pointed out the resemblance of this worm with hallucigenia, and with this chapter it was confirmed.

Also, for fans this inspiration made more sense due to the conversation between Armin Y Zeke about the nature of life, and the need to multiply to survive.

Although it also allowed Armin point out that living is much more than just existing.

Did you already know about this theory about the inspiration of hallucigenia for the origin of the titans in Shingeki no Kyojin? What do you think about it?




