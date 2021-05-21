Shingeki no Kyojin it came to an end in Chapter 139 earlier this month. And, due to the latest leaks of the epilogue it seems that this could change course. So far, it has been leaked that peace did not last long in the world, despite the genocide of Eren jaeger. We see how someone similar to Jean kirschtein Y Mikasa Ackerman together with a baby they arrive at the grave of Eren.

As soon as they arrive, they leave some flowers on the grave. Then the following scenes show the passing of my house, the fall of the Island of Paradis at the hands of a new invasion and a possible relative of the family Ackerman reaching the tree source of the power of the titans. This last painting raised many doubts about shingeki no kyojin, but these may make sense.

Shingeki no Kyojin Chapter 0 Could Make Sense At The End Of The Manga

There are some lines that connect this ending with chapter 0 of Shingeki no Kyojin from Hajime isayama. This one he wrote in 2006 for a contest. However, much of this story would lay the foundations for what would be the final work. In this story the operation ‘Destruction of Humanity’ is created that sought to save the environment of humanity with the titans.

This project would end up annihilating 80% of the population, yes, just like the plan of Eren jaeger on Shingeki no Kyojin. The surviving humanity would take shelter in cities walled by giant trees.

The soldier Murakumo and Tsubaki, his disciple are the ones who star in this story. And, this is where fans have found the strongest connections to the new manga ending. According to the fandom, the boy we see at the end of Shingeki no Kyojin finding the tree with the power of the titan, it would be the same as here we know as Murakumo.

So, this would happen after the events of the final chapter epilogue of Shingeki no Kyojin. In addition, in these tables, we see technology that did not exist in the Island of Paradis like radios.

So does the ending make sense?

The big break this theory has with chapter 0 is that it specifies that the titans were born in a laboratory and not through the tree and Ymir fritz. Putting that aside, it could perfectly be like a loop that would start a new story. Either way, this is just a fandom theory. But with Hajime isayama, anything can happen.

