Shingeki no Kyojin gained great popularity in recent years. It is one of the series that has gathered the most fans in the world, with the main characters Eren jaeger Y Mikasa Ackerman becoming a couple idolized by many anime fans.

The same happened with the movie Your Name, from Makoto shinkai, which since its premiere in 2016 became a box office success. The story of Mitsuha Miyamizu Y Taki tachibana It captivated thousands of people on the planet, with a romantic and moving story.

However, after the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin To conclude, not all fans of this work were happy. Especially because it showed a facet that nobody expected and (SPOILERS) the romance between the protagonists (if you can call it that) did not have a happy ending. Obvious.

Even so, some continue to dream of seeing together Eren Y my house, so they took advantage of the history of Your Name to make an unexpected and cuddly crossover.

Your Name inspires a better ending for Eren and Mikasa

Through social networks, the sweetspicy user shared the edits he made so that the protagonists of Shingeki no Kyojin have a reunion in the style of Kimi no Na wa.

With Eren In the role of Taki Y my house taking the place of Mitsuha, with everything and the scarf that he always carries with him, Your Name it gives a very different meaning to the relationship of these two characters.

Sweetspicy modified the final scene of Kimi no Na wa for Eren and Mikasa to be together once again, recreating the moment when Taki and Mitsuha meet again years later without even remembering their names. Something quite touching, especially when compared to what actually happened in Isayama’s manga.

