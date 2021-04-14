Shingeki no Kyojin It finally published its long-awaited final chapter recently, and unsurprisingly, not everyone was happy with the outcome. Some people in the fandom compared this work to game of Thrones, for the disappointment they felt with their end.

However, the amount of sales it has had a few days after its publication shows the opposite. It has been one of the best-selling manga on its release date. And, a reprint is already in the works at Japan.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The Successful Ending

Its author, Hajime Isayama, has posted a tweet in which he apologizes for the lack of existing issues of the first edition of the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine by Kodansha. This month’s issue contained the final chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin and is already in the process of an emergency reprint.

This issue could reach historic magazine sales that haven’t had such a reception before. Here, we can only celebrate and wait for this number to arrive at Panini to be able to enjoy the Spanish version of the end of this saga.

But, if you want to read chapter 139 now, you can do it through services such as Crunchyroll or Amazon Comixology in English. These are two of the services that have authorized online distribution for the West.

