The manga of Shingeki no Kyojin finally finished with its chapter 139 on April 9 (local time) Japan) and with this one of the most popular sagas of recent years has ended.

Being one of the few works that have could exceed in sales to true titans of the industry like One piece from Eichiro Oda or Kimetsu no yaiba from Koyoharu Gotoge.

But what’s next now that your most famous manga has ended? A sequel or continuation of Shingeki no Kyojin? Will it be a manga, a series or a movie? Maybe the answer that the creator of the manga gave surprise you.

Shingeki no Kyojin and its sequel as a spa?

According to an interview by himself Hajime isayama of the year 2019, he already has a project in mind with which to continue after the long-awaited final chapter.

He wants to open a ‘Japanese Onsen’ – a spa. Yes, it will not be a manga about a spa, it will be a Japanese resort to relax and live without worries.

Although, this decision seems a bit crazy, it seems logical if we take into account the uphill that it meant to publish Shingeki no Kyojin for more than 11 years continuously.

In fact, the first years of production were tortuous for the mangaka who could not convince Japanese publishers with his artistic ability.

In a interview with the BBC, he confesses that nobody wanted to take his idea from Shingeki no Kyojin for the drawings that were of poor quality for the publishers.

But, he did not rest and continued working to improve his artistic style. Even in 2013 there were several conventions in which he was overwhelmed to draw his own characters live for the criticism it had received from fans and artists.

‘I will create the best SPA ever seen’

Is this the end?

The fandom of Shingeki no Kyojin He has not been very friendly with him and his team either, it is worth remembering the possible cancellation due to the wave of harassment that there was for the animation studio MAPPA.

Or the times that he himself has had to take legal action to stop the illegal downloads of his work. So it’s been almost 12 years that Isayama and his team have endured these attacks until the final release of chapter 139. And, they deserve a break.

If you missed it, you can read a shortened and spoiled version here. For now, he and his team have decided to say goodbye to the saga on the last page of chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin thanking you from the heart.

But, if you still wanted more, you can read the Spin-off of the main saga. They don’t follow the same story as Shingeki no Kyojin, but you won’t be disappointed.

