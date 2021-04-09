Shingeki no Kyojin ended and fans started a serious discussion about the ending. You know, that’s why not everyone was happy with the closure.

Now that the masterpiece of Hajime isayama came to an end, it is time for tributes, and his followers did not take long to do them.

One of the first tributes dedicated to Shingeki no Kyojin it came in the form of a strange fusion with Among us, which will make you scream at the top of your lungs Sasageyo!

The user of Youtube, MintLemonade, decided to apply all his knowledge in animation to make a legendary crossover, using an anime property and a video game property.

After a long process of work and adding the second opening from Shingeki no Kyojin, yes, the famous ‘Shinzou wo Sasageyo’, resulted in the most epic intro Among Us has ever had.

If you don’t believe me, you can watch the video below to judge for yourself if it looks legendary or not.

For the creation of this project he recreated the characters and settings of Among us, but in the animation he included illustrations that simulate the camera movements of Shingeki no Kyojin.

This technique, combined with the background music and editing rhythm, resulted in a pretty decent opening that even caught the attention of InnerSloth.

Through your official account Twitter, the study by Among us posted a reaction to the video of MintLemonade, ensuring that they loved the result.

They were thrilled to see it.

The studio usually recognizes the work created by its community, and we understand this has caused such a sensation, since the end of Shingeki no Kyojin is the central topic of conversation right now.

What did you think of this tribute?

