The fourth and final season of Shingeki no Kyojin is on air with a new chapter premiering every Sunday, about it, the most recent episode ‘Assault‘joined the list of the five best television episodes, with a perfect rating on IMDB.

IMDB is probably one of the most popular platforms when it comes to rating and criticizing television series and movies, and in its list for the best episodes of television we find that Shingeki no Kyojin It has three chapters in the top 5.

The list looks like this:

Shingeki no Kyojin (2013 -) Episode: Hero (2019) 10/10. As Erwin’s heroic charge buys Levi time to fight the Beast Titan, Armin devises a plan for himself that puts everyone on the line. Breaking bad (2008–2013) Episode: Ozymandias (2013) 10/10. Shingeki no Kyojin (2013 -) Episode: Assault (2021) 10/10. Eren’s attack on Marley continues to be aided by the Legion. Zeke uses his Titan Beast with the rest of the warriors to fight back, as the battle reaches its climax. Shingeki no Kyojin (2013 -) Episode: Perfect Game (2019) 9.9 / 10. While fire rains on one front, the other is destroyed by rocks. With no way out and with limited options, the Legion is forced to fight the Titans with little hope. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008–2020) Episode: Victory and Death (2020) 9.9 / 10.

As you can read, all the episodes that have a perfect rating, or almost, come from the third and fourth seasons of Shingeki no Kyojin.

All portraying epic clashes that were forever etched in the memory of fans.

Surely a couple from the fourth season could unseat some of those who have already managed to position themselves in this top 5.

Do you agree that the most recent chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin ‘Assault’ join this perfectly rated list? Let us know in the comments.

We recommend you: Shingeki no Kyojin: Happy or sad? The author reveals what the ending will be like.

Remember that you can already see ‘Asalto’ and the rest of the first episodes of the fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin so much Crunchyroll like in Funimation.



