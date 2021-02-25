Episode 11 of season 4 of Shingeki no Kyojin, ‘Farsantes’, unleashed a controversy in networks shortly after its premiere, this in social networks of Japan, mainly.

As you will remember, in this episode Gabi Y Falco know more about the people of Paradis, and they meet Kaya, an orphan survivor of a titan’s attack, saved by Sasha braus.

Kaya Know what Gabi Y Falco are from Marley, so he decides to ask them directly why everyone out of the Island hates them and considers them demons.

What Gabi responds, following the propaganda and military indoctrination of years in Marley, which is what they deserve for having carried out the War of Titans.

Since because of The day, thousands of people died and were subjected to its rule.

That is, events from hundreds of years ago fall on current generations, to which Kaya She honestly replies that neither she nor her mother are those people, and that they have nothing to do with what happened so long ago.

Therefore, some fans of Shingeki no Kyojin in Japan, related it to political tensions with Korea.

The history of Japan and its relationship with Shingeki no Kyojin

To know why this raised so much the spirits in the Japanese and Korean communities, you should know a little history of the Second World War, where Japan had an imperialist government, and for years invaded regions of China Y Korea.

The acts committed by Japanese troops during that time were heinous, and therefore in countries like Korea some of its inhabitants still hold a certain resentment towards people of that nationality.

That said, the government of Japan has apologized on multiple occasions, and some Japanese were reflected in the speech of Kaya, since they (nor their parents) were part of these acts.

In Twitter Japan This was a topic of conversation, we do not know to what level the controversy reached so that Amazon Prime Japan decided to delete that chapter from your platform, but it was soon available again.

【炎 上】 『進 撃 の 巨人』 ガ ビ が 反 日 教育 を 受 け た 韓国 人 み た い だ と 話題 に → 韓国 人 ブ チ ギ レ → ア マ プ ラ か ら 70 話 が 消滅https://t.co/91bakUsfBO – は ち ま 起稿 (@ htmk73) February 23, 2021

Shingeki no Kyojin: Gabi is spoken of as a Korean with anti-Japanese education → Episode 70 disappears from Amazon Prime.

We apologize from Amazon. Thanks for using Prime Video. Sorry, it’s now possible to watch “Attack on Titan Episode 70” again. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Do you think this controversy in Shingeki no Kyojin and the story between Japan Y Korea have had something to do with the platform Amazon? Let us know in the comments.



