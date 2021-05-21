Shingeki no Kyojin is once again the focus of attention, despite the fact that his manga has already – officially – reached its end. The new unofficial leaks that have been made regarding chapter 139, which will come out in volume 34, give rise to some changes regarding the future of the saga.

Although this time Hajime isayama has decided not to take this so seriously.

However, key points of the story remain intact such as the death of Eren jaeger at the hands of Mikasa Ackerman or the end of the war between the Eldian people, Titans and the forces of the Marley Empire. But, this does not prevent that there have been no modifications regarding the consequences of these events in Shingeki no Kyojin.

Shingeki no Kyojin, Isayama’s humorous epilogue

In this new ending, it is taken for granted that finally Ymir you will be able to rest in peace. Finally, his power as a Titan and that of his descendants will be able to die. However, now we have that the tree that gave rise to the Titan power has returned. In fact, someone with a certain resemblance to Mikasa Ackerman who manages to find it that the tree So we will have a new spin-off or continuation of Shingeki no Kyojin?

Perhaps the last two pages of Shingeki no Kyojin with the spin-off ‘Attack on School ‘ they open up that possibility. Here we see three characters that look like Eren, Armin and Mikasa coming out of watching the end of a movie. It seems that Isayama wanted to be portrayed with my house letting go of the characters, accepting an ending and the fandom with Armin drowned in frustration and anger that the end after 10 years did not meet his expectations.

Who knows if this opens up the possibility of a sequel to Shingeki no Kyojin or was it just a way to Hajime isayama to say that we must learn to let go of the saga and enjoy what we have.

