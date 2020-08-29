“Is this a sports Solaris?” The driver caught up with me at a traffic light. The oldest sedan of the first generation and with a rich biography has a painted repainted bumper and faded yellow stickers on the sides. Hyundai Solaris has long been a familiar part of our life. Wherever you look, everywhere he is, as with all kinds of stickers – taxi, car sharing, delivery, security, even grooming cats, and without them. A jack of all trades. What can surprise the updated Solaris? Izvestia figured out

Rare beast

The updated Hyundai Solaris was presented at the end of February, but then the coronavirus happened, car dealerships were quarantined and the launch turned out to be crumpled. And the main competitors arrived in time to remove the restrictions. As a result, the updated “Solaris” cannot be found in the Moscow stream, although in St. Petersburg, where I was recently on the test of the Opel Grandland X crossover, the sedan is quite common.

The car in which I drive is not only immodest red, but also in a special version of Prosafety, packed to capacity – only two thousand of these Solaris will be produced. A rarity, although I doubt collectors will hunt for this car.

Hyundai Solaris dimensions: 4405 × 1729 × 1469 mm. The wheelbase is 2600 mm. Clearance – 160 mm Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

In fact, only the front part has changed in the car. Hyundai is now at the forefront of the automotive avant-garde and even the simplest and most affordable car must match the overall style.

A huge, intricately woven radiator grille fused with the headlights. And with her, such a familiar Solaris has changed and now you can only recognize him in profile. The feeling of budget has disappeared – the car looks bright, immodest, bold. Especially until he became familiar.

Growth options

Start the car remotely using the key, then pull the chrome door handle and finally sit in a chair with electrically adjustable lumbar support. Solaris teaches its unspoiled owners to a different standard of living. However, a million rubles still sounds impressive and this amount must be matched. Or at least pretend that it doesn’t always work out.

Neither checkered dials, nor red inserts in the doors, nor artificial leather chairs, from which the back sweats, can not hide the budget essence of the interior. It is clear that a limited amount is allocated for updates to an inexpensive car – the price tag should not increase much. However, it was possible with great success to spend money not on all this kitsch, but for example, on the folding armrest of the rear sofa or an additional socket on the second row.

Route built

But the multimedia system is a miracle as good. The large 8-inch screen fits onto the front panel without any problems, without even having to change the frame of the air ducts. Hyundai decided not to be smart about connecting a phone with a Yandex navigator to the head unit, like Renault did not put a “head” with Yandex.Avto, as some other manufacturers already have the Navigator embedded in the multimedia system. In order for him to update the maps, start showing traffic jams and build a route, it is enough to go online through the smartphone’s access point.

LED headlights with cornering lights are available for an additional charge in the Comfort version. They are available by default in the top version of Elegance. Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna Lanterns – also with LEDs Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna The size of the discs – 15 or 16 inches Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna The chrome door handles indicate the Preestige package. It also has heated rear seats, reversing camera, remote engine start Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna The multimedia system is equipped with a built-in Yandex.Navigator Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna There is still no center armrest behind Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna Trunk volume – 480 liters Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

Hi Alice – in addition to the voice assistant, you can also connect to your Yandex. The navigator does not interfere with listening to music from your phone via Bluetooth at all. All this works more steadily than on the same Renault Kaptur, although the Solaris system is not ideal either. Its GPS receiver is weaker and, under a canopy or in a covered parking lot, navigation loses satellites.

It’s better outside the city

Even before the restyling, Solaris received an upgraded 1.6 engine, it has a different firmware and a different catalyst – the old one was destroyed by low-quality gasoline, which caused scuffs in the cylinders.

The shock absorbers are new, although the behavior of the car has not changed much. The dense Solaris suspension is still stiff at the joints, tram tracks, speed bumps, but you understand the meaning of such adjustments outside the city, on a bad road. In the same place, outside the city, you can appreciate the new LED headlights – confident near, bright far, plus cornering lights.

From a place to “hundreds” of a car with a 1.6 engine and “automatic” accelerates in 11.2 seconds. Maximum speed – 192 km / h Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

The soundproofing of the wheel arch liners has been improved, but the hum of the tires can still be heard constantly at all speeds. On acceleration, the hysterical voice of the motor is added to them. When you go far, at a high pace and with frequent overtakes, it gets tiring. But the work of the speed limiter and cruise control has been improved, they keep the set speed more accurately, so the chances of getting a fine on a long journey are now less.

The innovations did not affect the dynamics of the Solaris, as is the case with the Skoda Rapid and VW Polo, besides it has a more powerful 1.6 engine – 123 horsepower. However, I will not say that the Korean sedan seems to be fast – the “automatic” works smoothly and not fast, although it is more logical than the competitors. The box does not have a separate sport mode, only manual gear shifting.

At the same time, the car can go quickly, although on a straight line it requires light steering corrections. Solaris turns, one might say, recklessly.

Package offer

So, Solaris has not changed much, but now, thanks to restyling and new options, it is perceived differently, as a more expensive car than it really is. The problems with the engines have also been resolved, although the fact that the warranty for the catalyst and suspension elements is reduced is embarrassing.

The declared consumption of a car with an automatic transmission in the city is 8.9 liters per 100 km. On the highway – 5.3 liters and 6.6 – on average Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

As for prices, now they start at 775 thousand rubles for the simplest car with an engine of 1, 4 (100 hp). A version with air conditioning and a reasonable minimum of options – plus 81 thousand, “automatic” – another 40 thousand. A car with a 1.6 engine will cost 881 thousand. The most expensive version of Elegance will cost a little over 1 million, but even in this case, you will have to pay extra for multimedia with Yandex.Navigator, remote engine start, 16-inch wheels and heated rear seats. Options are grouped by packages and will add another 43-123 thousand to the price of the car.

The updated Solaris is also interesting because it gives an idea of ​​how the restyled Kia Rio will change. The exterior of the novelty was declassified, the interior, apparently, will be the same. It remains to wait for the details of the suspension settings and equipment – perhaps they will have their own Rio.