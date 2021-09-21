Shineray do Brasil launched a utility motorcycle called the SH 125 Worker. The novelty, which hits the market in October, will have a suggested price in the range of R$ 7,290.

According to the Chinese automaker, the motorcycle is geared towards delivery. “We are always attentive to market demands, bringing innovation to our mix to meet changes in consumer behavior and, of course, we follow with a strategic look the growth of delivery, which is consolidated as a source of income for a considerable portion of the population”, explains the Supply Chain Director at Shineray do Brasil, Thomas Edson, in a press release.

Find out which are the most stolen motorcycles and the places with the most occurrences in SP

The model has 125cc and its engine develops 7.2 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm. The maximum torque is 8.0 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The look has retro elements and sporty details. There are three finishing options: matte black with black bench, matte black with cigar bench (brown tone) and matte silver with black bench.

“We developed a product that is one of the best 125cc options on the market, with an attractive price, and that is also comfortable and stylish. The design was inspired by the Cafe Racer, a category of motorcycles that were used by young people in the 1960s to bet on short-distance races, among cafes”, says Edson.

